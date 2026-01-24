HAFLONG: Maibang scholar Supriya Bodo earns PhD from Assam University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Supriya Bodo, daughter of Ranjit Bodo and Birojini Bodo and wife of Dr. Chiranjib Khersa Barman, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the Department of English, Assam University, Diphu Campus. Her doctoral research, titled “Conflict and Trauma: A Study of Select Contemporary Women Narratives from Northeast and Northwest India,” examines how women writers from these regions articulate experiences of conflict, displacement, and psychological trauma through contemporary literary narratives. The research was carried out under the supervision of Prof. Indu Swami. Hailing from Maibang, Dihur Phonglo village in Dima Hasao district, Dr. Bodo’s academic achievement reflects years of dedicated study and sustained engagement with literature and gendered perspectives on conflict. Her success has been widely appreciated by family members, well-wishers, and the local community, who regard her accomplishment as a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring scholars from the region.

