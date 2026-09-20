Haflong Marks Zubeen Garg’s First Death Anniversary with Voluntary Blood Donation Drive

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HAFLONG: The first death anniversary of Assam’s beloved singing icon Zubeen Garg was observed in Haflong with a voluntary blood donation drive organised in memory of the legendary singer. The programme, titled ‘Jibon Xurobhi,’ was organised by the BJP Assam Pradesh in collaboration with BJP Dima Hasao at the DSA, Haflong, as a tribute to Garg’s enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural life. The organisers said that the initiative sought to commemorate Zubeen Garg not only through his music but also by carrying forward the values of humanity, compassion, and service that he inspired among his admirers. Participants paid homage to the singer, whose distinctive voice and musical contributions touched millions of people and made him an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural identity.

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