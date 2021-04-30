Hailakandi administration puts in place arrangements to accommodate COVID patients

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: In view of gradual rise in number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has put arrangements in place for accommodating patients afflicted with the disease. Disclosing the information in course of a press meet at his official conference hall here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal said the bed strength at the SK Roy Civil Hospital which stands at 34 will be further raised to 80 with the coming up an auxiliary hospital in the nurses' campus just behind the district hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the Institute of DIET will be made an annexe of the civil hospital with a bed capacity of 130 to 140. Besides Algapur Hospital and Dholai-Mollai Hospital with bed strength of 70-75 each, Dahal said plans are on the anvil to convert the Polytechnic Institute, HPC guest house and other institutions for accommodating COVID patients if the need arose.

Giving a scenario of the COVID situation in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said that there were 70 active cases with 17 patients undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and 53 under home isolation as on Wednesday.

Dahal said a total number of 104 oxygen cylinders are available, including 50 oxygen concentrated beds for COVID patients. He said the administration has tied up with the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment of serious COVID cases. He said the administration has been enforcing the night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am and closure of all establishments, including market places from 6 pm, as per the SoP issued by the Government of Assam. Dahal said barring emergency and essential services, no movement of individuals will be allowed during the curfew hours.

Urging the people to follow the COVID protocols for their own safety in view of spurt in cases, Dahal said that no permission is required for organising weddings or performing last rites or for inter-district and intra-district movements. "So long people follow the COVID protocols religiously, it's so far so good. Or else the administration will be forced to intervene and initiate action against the violators to set things right. After all, ensuring the health safety and well being of everyone during the pandemic time is of prime importance and no laxity will be tolerated," he quipped.

