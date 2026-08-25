Hatikokh villagers slam ‘false’ online reports over flood relief distribution in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of the historic Hatikokh village of Sivasagar have strongly reacted to what they described as false and misleading reports concerning the distribution of relief materials among flood-affected people following the devastating floods in the Dikhow river.

As the flood has left thousands of people affected, individuals, organisations, and institutions from within and outside Assam have been extending assistance to the affected communities. However, the Hatikokh villagers alleged that certain individuals were attempting to exploit the relief efforts for personal interests.

According to the villagers, eight organisations from the village had come together, with the support of locals, to distribute relief materials in several flood-affected areas of Sivasagar district on August 16 and 17.

As part of the initiative, relief materials were distributed to several flood-affected families at Naga Gaon in Ligiripukhuri of Nazira on August 16. The villagers said that the organisers had assured other affected families that assistance would be provided shortly.

However, they alleged that a few families from the same locality, allegedly influenced or provoked by certain individuals, subsequently claimed that they had not received relief. The villagers further alleged that completely false reports were published by some online portals, claiming that relief materials had been collected and distributed in the name of singer Zubeen Garg, while linking the name of Hatikokh village to the matter.

The villagers also alleged that the names of two youths from Hatikokh were included in the reports, which they claimed was an attempt to tarnish the reputation of both the village and the two youths.

The villagers stated that, in keeping with their commitment, the organisers returned to the area on August 17 with relief materials for 50 families. However, when the intended beneficiaries reportedly declined to accept the materials, flood-affected residents of Alikinar in Ligiripukhuri requested the supplies. The materials were subsequently distributed among them, and the programme was completed in a cordial atmosphere, the villagers said.

The residents said that they were shocked after coming across the alleged reports later that evening.

The Hatikokh residents warned that if appropriate action is not taken against what they described as false reporting and an alleged self-styled journalist, they may seek legal recourse.

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