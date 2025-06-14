HCDG College to organize literary competition as part of diamond jubilee celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Hem Chandra Deva Goswami (HCDG) College situated in Nitaipukhuri has been celebrating its diamond jubilee year from July 1, 2024. As per the decision of the subcommittee for the diamond jubilee celebration, the college is going to organize an Assam-based Inter-College Prize Money Sahitya Competition. In the competition, undergraduate students studying in colleges and universities can participate. The competition will be held in three categories: Self Written Stories, Self Written Poems, and Book Reviews. The writing should be sent to Hem Chandra Deva Goswami College, Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar-785671. For any queries regarding the competition, interested candidates can contact Dr Niva Das (9101934239) and Dr LX Polin Hazarika (9707787576).

