High-Speed Collision on Teok Highway: Two Seriously Injured as Pickup Van Crashes Into Bus

Teok: Two individuals sustained serious injuries in a high-impact collision between a Bolero pickup van and a night bus on the National Highway near Teok late Tuesday night. The accident occurred around 11:30 PM when the pickup van, reportedly en route to deliver agricultural equipment, collided head-on with a night bus bound for Dibrugarh.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said the pickup van attempted to overtake another vehicle when it veered into the path of the oncoming bus. The force of the impact left the van severely damaged, trapping both occupants inside. Locals and passersby acted quickly, pulling the injured victims from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.
Both injured individuals were immediately transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical but stable. The night bus driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries.
Local police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Traffic was briefly halted on the highway as authorities cleared the debris. Officials have urged drivers to maintain caution, especially during night travel on the busy highway stretch.
