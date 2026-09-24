Historic Burhi Gosani Than in Bokakhat Excluded from Assam Darshan Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Locals have expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the historic Burhi Gosani Than at Khatia Khali in Bokakhat, established in 1853 and now 172 years old, from the State Government’s ‘Assam Darshan’ scheme. The historic shrine attracts devotees from different parts of Assam who come to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Although the shrine is primarily dedicated to Gosani worship, there is also a Shiva temple within the premises. Residents said that they have approached government officials several times regarding the development of the shrine, but have yet to see any positive indication of the site being included under the scheme.

Also Read: Historic Burha Burhi Than of Sadiya to get facelift