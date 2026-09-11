Holong Habi Tea Estate Among First in Assam to Declare 20% Worker Bonus for 2025-26

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The management of Holong Habi Tea Garden in Digboi has announced a 20% bonus for tea workers for the 2025-26 financial year, becoming one of the first tea gardens in the state to make such an announcement this year.

The announcement was made following a meeting between the management of the Ranjit Kumar Barooah-owned Holong Habi Tea Garden and the Margherita branch of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS).

It was decided that the 20% bonus would be paid in two instalments: 14% before the upcoming Durga Puja and the remaining 6% before Magh Bihu.

The meeting was attended by tea garden owner Ranjit Kumar Barooah his son Rohit Kumar Barooah, manager Ranjan Kakati, Haridhan Garh, secretary of the Margherita branch of the ACMS along with office-bearers of the garden's unit committee.

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