Homage to Dr Oswal as National Ayurveda Day observed in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The 26th remembrance day of Dr Pannalal Oswal and National Ayurveda Day were observed here with daylong programmes organized under the auspices of Dr Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee at Dhubri Hari Sabha on Wednesday.

The programmes included a seminar on stress management for the students, delivered by an Ayurveda physician, Dr Hemanta Nath, while a lecture on ‘how to manage the body, mind, and soul and remain strong and happy despite pressing times of study’ was delivered by Jeevan Vigyan expert, Surendra Oswal, and with a demonstration of yoga.

Beside this, a lecture on the right lifestyle to manage a healthy life by adopting natural resources as cures of every ailment was addressed by Bijoy Kumar Sharma.

Speaking in a memorial session presided over by the Working President of memorial committee, JM Surana, former Principal of Bholanath College Dr Dhruba Chakrabortty recalled the contribution and multifaceted talents of Dr Oswal and appealed to the students to follow his footprints as he had dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity.

A free ayurvedic health check-up camp was also organized on this occasion wherein over 100 patients underwent health check-up and were given medicines, while an exhibition of medicinal plants was also held displaying ingredients of various ayurvedic medicines. At the advent of the programme, a rich floral tribute was offered at the portraits of Dr Oswal and Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

