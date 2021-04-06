House gutted in fire at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: The house of Ram Chetri, an inhabitant of Sikaribhetia Gaon, was gutted in a fire on Sunday night. The incident took place near Demow. According to sources, a family member of Ram Chetri was cooking meals when the LPG cylinder blast occurred. The family members who were in the kitchen somehow managed to come out from the house. The team of Demow Fire Brigade reached the incident and managed to douse the fire. Police also reached the spot.

