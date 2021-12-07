Human-elephant conflict continues in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT



TANGLA: A herd of wild elephants, that descended down from the Indo-Bhutan border hills neighbouring Udalguri district have entered Dimakuchi, Rajagarh, Nalapara, Borengajuli, Dharmajuli, Tankibasti, Bholatar which created terror among the residents of the area for the past few days damaging crops, houses and causing human casualties.

The villages falls under Nonai forest division in Udalguri district. According to reports, a villager was trampled to death by wild jumbos at 2 No. Rajagarh near Attarekhat TE in Udalguri district on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Manik Praja (55). "The forest department have been in deep slumber and miserably failed to protect the villagers from fury of wild jumbos which stray human habitation in search of food," said a villager. Pertinently though there are electric fencing deployed in some areas of Khalingduar Reserve Forest and Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary but lack of timely repairing has made them almost non-functional.

Also Read: 35-Year-Old Woman Killed by Wild Elephant in Dimakusi, Udalguri

Also watch:







