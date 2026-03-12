Human Rights Body Urges Assam Government to Set Up All-Women Police Stations in Every District

The Human Rights Action Council, Assam, has appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to establish all-women police stations in every district of the state, citing rising crimes against women and a severe shortage of specialised law enforcement infrastructure to handle such cases.
Dr Parashmani Sinha, Director of the Human Rights Action Council and Chief Advisor of the Northeast Mongolian Forum, made the appeal in a press statement addressed to the Chief Minister, calling the issue one of urgent public concern.
Dr Sinha cited recent statistics to underline the scale of the problem. Assam recorded approximately 125 rape cases in 2025 alone. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau shows that over 90,000 cases related to crimes against women remain pending for trial in courts across the country, with several others still under investigation.
Dr Sinha pointed out that Assam has historically had only one all-women police station — a stark contrast to states such as Manipur, Delhi, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, which have established significantly larger numbers of such stations. Across India, there are approximately 745 all-women police stations dedicated to addressing crimes against women.
Beyond dedicated police stations, Dr Sinha also proposed the introduction of Pink Patrols or Pink Mobile Units — motorcycle-mounted women police officers who could provide quick on-ground assistance to women in distress across urban and rural areas.
He argued that all-women police stations would be better equipped to handle sensitive cases of domestic violence, harassment, and other gender-based crimes, and urged the state government to take the proposal seriously to strengthen women's safety across Assam.