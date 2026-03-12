Human Rights Body Urges Assam Government to Set Up All-Women Police Stations in Every District

The Human Rights Action Council, Assam, has appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to establish all-women police stations in every district of the state, citing rising crimes against women and a severe shortage of specialised law enforcement infrastructure to handle such cases.

Dr Parashmani Sinha, Director of the Human Rights Action Council and Chief Advisor of the Northeast Mongolian Forum, made the appeal in a press statement addressed to the Chief Minister, calling the issue one of urgent public concern.

