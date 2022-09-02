Hundreds join AGP at Amguri Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: AGP Amguri Bidhan Parishad under Amguri LAC on Thursday organized a Bishal Jugdan Samaroh (mass joining) at Amguri Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district. In presence of AGP president Atul Bora, a total of thousand and two hundred people including Congress GP president ,ward members, AJP leaders and various ethnic organizations' leaders have formally joined the Asom Gana Parishad on Thursday. The function was anchored by Nitya Kalita, Secretary, AGP, Sivasagar District Committee. The dignitaries who attended the meeting were Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika, central committee leaders of Asom Mahila Parishad and Yuva Parishad. Welcoming the newly joined party members, Atul Bora said that the joining of new generation in the party will strengthen AGP in the upcoming days.

