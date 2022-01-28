Illegal coal business continues in Dima Hasao

A CORRESPONDENT



HOJAI: The coal mafia continues to run their business openly. Their stronghold remains Dima Hasao, the other hill district of the State. According to information, many overloaded trucks laden with illegal coal are being sent daily from the area named 3 kilo of Umrangsu of Dima Hasao to Dayangmukh of West Karbi Anglong in the neighboring district, from Lanka town of Hojai district.

Due to this illegal business of coal, the coal mafia is depriving the government of lakhs of rupees every day. About 30-40 tonnes of coal-laden trucks are being illegally sent to the above-mentioned provinces of Assam with the official challan and permission letter of only 15 tonnes.

Also Read: Two illegal coal-loaded vehicles seized in Tinsukia

Also watch: