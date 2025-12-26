Illegal immigrants, aggressive outsiders posing threat to Assam’s identity: AATSU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Tribal Students Union (AATSU) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the Karbi Anglong incident and said that the illegal immigrants and aggressive outsiders were posing a serious threat to the identity of Assamese people, particularly the indigenous tribal people.

In a statement, the President of AATSU, Hareswar Brahma, said, “We express our deep concern over the recent violent situation in Karbi Anglong district where two persons were killed.” He said that Karbi Anglong was a hill district under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, where the indigenous people’s lands were supposed to be protected and demographic changes prevented. “Scenes of Karbi people being chased and attacked in front of the police are shocking. Where are the indigenous tribes heading?” he questioned.

“Today it’s Karbi but tomorrow it could be Dimasa, Bodo, Moran, Motok, Rabha, Mising, and other communities. If the indigenous people aren’t protected under an indigenous-led government, the indigenous tribal people would face the worst situations,” he said, adding that the fire burning in the Karbi hills won’t stop at Karbi Anglong but will spread to the heart of every Assamese person.

Calling for unity, he said, “If the indigenous communities don’t want to be refugees in their own land, let’s unite and stand together. The enemies of the Karbi people are the enemies of the Assamese people. Let’s identify and resist the anti-Assam conspirators.”

Brahma called upon the tribal people not to fall prey to fake and communal news but to build a strong public opinion and stand with the Karbi people. He demanded that the Assam Government protect the lands, identity, and constitutional rights of the indigenous people, including the Karbi community, under the Sixth Schedule. He further said that the police should take immediate action against those making hate speeches like ‘Karbi Chinese go back,’ under the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union appealed to all parties, organizations, and citizens to maintain peace, restraint, and brotherhood to resolve issues through dialogue and discussion.

Also Read: AATSU memorandum to President of India opposing ST status to six communities