India Financial Updates: CBDT Extensions, GST Revisions, and New SEBI Rules Effective November 1

NEW DELHI — A series of crucial financial and regulatory updates are set to kick in across India from November 1, 2026, directly impacting taxpayers, senior citizens, businesses, and retail investors.

Key Changes Affecting Your Wallet:

Extended ITR Deadline: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the income tax return filing deadline for audited taxpayers from October 31 to November 21, 2026, giving businesses and professionals essential breathing room.

Pensioner Life Certificates: The window for retired government employees under 80 to submit their mandatory annual Life Certificates (Jeevan Pramaan) officially opens on November 1. Missing the November 30 deadline risks halting monthly disbursements.

SEBI's Mutual Fund Direct-Plan Push: Under a new mandate, Asset Management Companies (AMCs) must make "Direct Plans" the default option on their digital platforms. Investors selecting "Regular Plans" will now face explicit disclosures regarding higher expense ratios.

Revised GST Rules: Easing compliance, India is transitioning to an updated GST framework that simplifies procedures for post-sale discounts and accelerates automated provisional refunds for businesses facing inverted duty structures.

LPG Price Revisions: State-run oil marketing companies will conduct their monthly review of commercial and domestic LPG cylinder prices on November 1, directly resetting cooking gas costs based on international energy benchmarks.

Highlighting the impact of the new GST credit note policy, Rahul Shekhar, Partner at Nangia Global, observed:

"Businesses can now issue GST credit notes for eligible post-sale discounts, subject to the recipient reversing the corresponding ITC. This will significantly help industries like FMCG and retail where volume-based discounts are common."

With critical deadlines looming, keeping a close eye on these shifts ensures your household budget remains protected against penalty fees and administrative delays