India Post and Mission Shakti collaborate to boost financial security for girls through Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Mission Shakti, under the Women and Child Development Department, Biswanath district, organised an orientation cum account opening camp for Sampurna Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana on Tuesday at No. 2 Boralimara LP School under Behali Education Block in Biswanath district, in collaboration with the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. The objective of the orientation programme was the opening of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts to promote financial security for girl children.

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