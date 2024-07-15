Indian Army and Assam Police deals blow to NSCN (IM) in state

Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: In a significant achievement, the Indian Army and Assam Police recently dismantled a major extortion network of the NSCN (IM) in upper Assam. Acting on reliable intelligence input, a joint operation was launched in multiple areas of Tinsukia district, resulting in the apprehension of five key link persons involved in channelling extortion money to NSCN (IM) cadres, stated a press communique issued by the Indian Army.

The operation began with the surveillance of a tea garden owner who had received an extortion threat of Rs 10 lakh from an NSCN (IM) cadre. The security wing claimed that the first Over Ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended, leading to the capture of four more link persons and disrupting the entire extortion chain. In yet another feather added to the cap of the Indian Army, the agency also foiled a major recruitment bid recently in Tinsukia district, wherein four misguided youth were prevented from joining the NSCN (IM).

“On July 12, 2024, when the individuals, as instructed, were about to board a train to Dimapur from New Tinsukia Railway Station, Indian Army personnel, along with Assam police, established a discreet surveillance network at the railway station, and based on the same, all four individuals were apprehended while trying to board the train,” claimed the security agency.

The coordinated efforts of the joint security agencies have dealt a significant blow to the NSCN’s (IM) extortion and recruitment activities in upper Assam, ensuring a safer environment for the local population.

Also Read: NSCN-IM refutes NIA’s claim of supporting banned outfits in Manipur (sentinelassam.com)