Indian Army organises seminar on ‘Arunachal Pradesh: India’s Dynamic Frontier’

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Army will organize a two-day seminar from February 13-14 at Dinjan Military Station, on the theme “Arunachal Pradesh: India’s Dynamic Frontier.”

The seminar aims to deepen understanding of Arunachal Pradesh’s geopolitical, socio-cultural, and security significance in India’s eastern sector.

Organized by Dao Division under the aegis of Spear Corps, the seminar will bring together distinguished panellists, including security experts, academicians, and policymakers.

The event will provide a comprehensive platform to deliberate on understanding Arunachal Pradesh and its people, border dynamics, and the developmental imperatives of the state.

The seminar will feature three thematic sessions, focusing on the socio-cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh, challenges along its borders, and development projects and related aspects.

The discussions are expected to offer a holistic perspective on security, development, and people-centric approaches, essential for sustaining stability along India’s eastern frontier.

The seminar will see participation from the armed forces, civil administration, and academia, underscoring the importance of a whole-of-nation approach to border management.

The deliberations are expected to generate valuable insights aimed at strengthening strategic awareness, enhancing operational preparedness, promoting inclusive development, and reinforcing civil–military cooperation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: