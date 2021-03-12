Indian Army provides financial assistance to family of martyred soldier in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: Maintaining its tradition of caring for the families of brave hearts, the Red Horns Division of Indian Army on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 4.5 lakh to the family of Subedar Gandhi Ram Rajbongshi on compassionate and humanitarian grounds. This was in addition to a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh earlier presented to the family in September last year.

Gandhi Ram Rajbongshi of Darrang district, while serving as a Subedar in the Assam Regiment, attained martyrdom in the line of duty along the northern borders in December 2000, leaving behind his wife Pabitri Rajbongshi, a 15-year-old daughter and a one year-old son.

Living up to the name, the Veer Naari, Pabitri Rajbongshi raised both children despite financial constraints. Her son Gagan Rajbongshi, while pursuing higher studies in Guwahati, unfortunately met with an accident in 2018. The injuries sustained were severe and he had to undergo multiple operations and facial surgeries for which the mother spent an amount of Rs 12.18 lakh, as she was unaware of the ECHS facilities available for all dependents of retired or martyred soldiers.

The troops of Red Horns Division deployed in Udalguri and Darrang districts came to know about the ordeals faced by the 'Veer Naari' in 2020 during the Krishak Swahid Divas celebration organized by the Army at Pothorughat. Officials of the Army on Thursday visited the residence of Pabitri Rajbongshi and presented financial aid of Rs 4.5 lakh as a gesture to show gratitude to the martyred soldier.

