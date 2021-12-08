Indian Army's helping hand to students in Udalguri district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: The army under 'Op Sadbhavana' conducted a function at Vikas Vidyalaya, Ghagra, Hattigorh along the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district on Monday where 12 electric cycles and 40 bicycles were donated to the students and youths of Ghagra, Hattigorh, Amlaiguri, Coramore and Telinipara. They also distributed sports items to 6 local schools with the aim to develop sports activities in the remote areas of the district and to provide easy conveyance to students and youth for studies and day to day activities. Archana Kumar, wife of Brigadier Sanjeev Kumar, Commander of 21 Mountain Artillery Brigade gave away the electric cycles, bicycles and sports items while taking part in the function as the chief guest. Officers from Armed forces and civil administration and people from the locality, Gaon Burha and Principals of Respective schools also attended the function.

