Indian Ethno Library Society launches summer manuscript study programme for Dhubri students

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DHUBRI: The Indian Ethno Library Society organised manuscript study programmes during the ongoing summer holidays for the students in collaboration with the Dr Banikanta Kakati Library of Bilasipara College in Dhubri district from July 9. The programmes were inaugurated by Kastury Burhagohain, a PhD Scholar of Tezpur Central University. She expressed gratitude to the society for organising such programmes for the students.

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