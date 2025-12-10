IndiGo cancels 29 flights at Dibrugarh airport amid nationwide operational crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Flight operations at Dibrugarh Airport have been severely hit over the past five days, with IndiGo cancelling a total of 29 flights between December 5 and December 9, as the airline struggles to contain an escalating operational breakdown across its network.

Airport data shows that 10 flight movements were cancelled on December 5, followed by 6 cancellations on December 6, another 6 on December 7, and 2 on December 8, including the crucial DEL–DIB–DEL rotation (6E 2314/6604).

On December 9, IndiGo pulled out four additional movements, affecting the 6E-893/467 (CCU–DIB–GAU) and 6E-2314/6604 (DEL–DIB–DEL) services.

The repeated disruptions have dealt a major blow to the Dibrugarh–Delhi sector, one of the airport’s busiest and most commercially significant routes, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded or forced to rebook at higher fares.

The crisis is part of a larger nationwide collapse in IndiGo’s operations, with over 500 flights cancelled across India in the past few days, making it one of the most serious disruptions the airline has faced in recent years. In a statement, IndiGo attributed the widespread cancellations to a combination of factors, including technology glitches, adverse weather conditions, rising airspace congestion, and complications arising from the rollout of updated Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms that determine crew work hours.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a formal inquiry into the crisis. “Those responsible will be punished severely,” a senior ministry official said, assuring that corrective action would be taken to prevent further disruptions.

Passengers travelling on the Dibrugarh–Delhi and Dibrugarh–Kolkata sectors have been advised to check flight status in advance as the situation continues to evolve.

Also Read: Centre cuts IndiGo flights by 10 per cent due to crisis