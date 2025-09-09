Assam News

Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh installs cattle fan at Shree Gopal Gaushala

The Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh, in collaboration with social organization Sadanand, took a heart-warming step towards animal welfare by installing a cattle fan at the cattle shed
DIBRUGARH: The Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh, in collaboration with social organization Sadanand, took a heart-warming step towards animal welfare by installing a cattle fan at the cattle shed of Shree Gopal Gaushala, Dibrugarh.

The cattle fan was formally inaugurated on Monday by social worker, journalist Anil Poddar in the presence of members of the Inner Wheel Club, representatives of NGO Sadanand, Sashi Agarwal, president of Shree Gopal Gaushala and its execute committee members. The initiative aims to provide relief to cattle during the hot and humid season by ensuring proper air circulation and improving their living conditions and hygiene.

