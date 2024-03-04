Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation drive begins in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) drive was launched at the Mother and Child Wing of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat on Sunday.

With the target of providing polio drops to 1,29,159 children in the age group 0–5 years, a total of 877 polio booths have been planned in the district for the administration of the vaccine on March 3, 2024. Out of these, 749 are general booths, 16 mobile teams, 16 transit booths, 45 in government and private health facilities, and 51 in difficult sar areas.

The polio drive to be continued until March 5, 2024, is aimed at providing the polio vaccine to every child in the 0–5 year age group. If, in any case, a child misses out on getting the vaccine on March 3, then a team of health workers will provide the vaccine to the child during the house-to-house visit on March 4 and 5, 2024.

Today’s launching programme was attended by Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Jesmin Begum, District Immunisation Officer, Dr. Kabita Uzir, Medical Officer (Golaghat Urban), Dr. Utpal Bora, health workers, frontline workers, and the public.

