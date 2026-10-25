International Gibbon Day celebrated in Assam's Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: International Gibbon Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Barekuri, a picturesque village in Assam's Tinsukia district renowned for its population of endangered Western Hoolock Gibbons, through a series of awareness and conservation programmes on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by the Barekuri Eco-Tourism Development Committee and the Barekuri Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Society at the playground of the Tarajan-Denka United Youth Association under Makum co-district. The celebration aimed to strengthen efforts towards the conservation of the Western Hoolock Gibbon, protect its natural habitat and food sources, promote environmental awareness among locals, and develop Barekuri as a sustainable eco-tourism destination. One of the highlights of the programme was a women's cycling competition organised to spread the message of nature conservation. The event was flagged off by Makum MLA Sanjoy Kishan, who emphasised the unique bond between the people of Barekuri and the gibbons. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said that the close coexistence of humans and gibbons in Barekuri has given the village a distinctive identity.