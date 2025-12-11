International Human Rights Day observed across Assam with focus on Child Rights, awareness

CORRESPONDENTS

MANGALDAI: Mangaldai College (Autonomous) observed the International Human Rights Day on Wednesday with a special programme focused on child rights. The Department of Political Science organized a seminar titled ‘Child Rights: Protection and Care.’ The virtual session, attended by over 100 participants including faculty members, students, and invited guests, was addressed by noted child rights activist and senior journalist Mayukh Goswami as the resource person. In his insightful and engaging presentation, Goswami highlighted the critical importance of child rights in contemporary society. He explored the legal, social, and moral dimensions of child protection, stressing the need for collective responsibility to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for every child. Drawing on data and real-life cases, the speaker threw light on pressing issues such as child labour, child marriage, trafficking, and various forms of abuse.

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Political Science, Gargaon College, observed the Human Rights Day in collaboration with IQAC with an engaging programme aimed at promoting awareness on fundamental rights and their relevance in contemporary society on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by Dr Ramananda Das, Head of the Department of Political Science, who delivered an insightful address on the significance of Human Rights Day. He highlighted the historical foundations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and stressed its continued importance in the present global and national context. Dr Das urged students to remain vigilant about rights violations and to uphold democratic values in their daily lives. Noted academic, poet and the college’s Principal, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, appreciated the initiative taken by the organizers.

NAGAON: International Human Rights Day was observed with great significance in Nagaon, where the International Human Rights Ambassadors Organization held a special programme to commemorate the occasion. The event took place at the Sankar Mission Eye Hospital Hall, drawing dignitaries, participants, and members of the organization from various regions. The programme’s highlight was the presence of the International Secretary General, who delivered an impactful speech stressing the importance of human rights, global awareness, and the collective responsibility to uphold human dignity. He emphasised unity, justice, and active participation in safeguarding human rights across all communities. As part of the celebration, certificates were provided to Naren Deka, Ajit Chandra Bora, and Apurba Kr Das, honouring their dedicated efforts and contributions to society. Their work in community development and human welfare was highly appreciated.

