International Primate Day celebrated in Kaziranga with focus on Gibbon conservation

BOKAKHAT: At the initiative of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, with special support from the nature organization Aaranyak, the International Primate Day was celebrated on Monday at the Rhino Land Park in Burapahar Range of the National Park.

About 40 students from Kaliabor College and Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary School, along with a large number of people from the nearby areas of Kaziranga, took part. Members of the surrounding development committees from Amguri Chang, Amguri Bagan, Panbari, Diflu Pathar, Borbheta, and Rongalu also participated.

The programme began with an introduction session, followed by a field visit to nearby forest areas to raise awareness on primate habitats and conservation.

Later, illustrated presentations on different primate species, especially the Hoolock Gibbon, created awareness about their behaviour, ecological role, and the urgent need for conservation. A live demonstration was also held showcasing models of canopy bridges made from ropes, used in animal corridors to help Hoolock Gibbons and other primates cross highways safely.

Dr Dilip Chetry, Head of the Primate Research and Conservation Division at Aaranyak, attended as a resource person and interacted with participants. Also present were Arun Vighnesh, DFO of Assam Wildlife Circle (West), Nilay Barua, Range Officer of Burapahar, Asif Ahmed, Lecturer of Kaliabor College, and Surajit Saikia, Teacher of Jakhalabandha HS School.

