International Vulture Awareness Day marked in Naduar with student art drive on vulture conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The International Vulture Awareness Day 2026 was observed in Naduar area by Bombay Natural History Society and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve. Gitartha Borah, Biologist, BNHS and Simanta Jyoti Thapa, field assistant, kaziranga organized a painting competition at Siparia High School, Sootea and at Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamugurihat on Saturday. More than 500 students from various classes of both the schools participated in the programme. The winners were awarded with various prizes like Vulture T-shirts and Vulture mugs. Their active participation and dedication reflected on their beautiful drawings, addition of important facts about NSAIDs in their drawings showed how much they are aware about Vultures.

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