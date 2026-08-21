Irrigation schemes fail in Barkhetri and Tihu; parched farmlands leave farmers worried

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Farmers in Barkhetri, Tihu, and several other parts of Nalbari district are facing serious difficulties due to scorching heat and inadequate rainfall. With very little rain in recent weeks, water in agricultural fields has dried up, leaving several farmlands with deep cracks. The lack of water has also caused some agricultural land to turn dry and reddish, while weeds and wild grass have begun to cover portions of the fields.

Farmers in areas including Jayasagar, Kekankuchi, Mukalmua, Haulighat, Narua Damdama, Jagara, Nalicha, Goalpara, Baluwa, Bogurihati, and Batchar are reportedly badly affected by the prevailing dry conditions. With rainfall remaining insufficient, farmers are increasingly worried about the impact on their crops and are now eagerly waiting for rain.

The situation has also brought the functioning of government irrigation schemes under scrutiny. According to farmers, a large number of solar-powered deep tubewell irrigation schemes installed in different villages at a cost of lakhs of rupees have become non-functional. These schemes were reportedly introduced to ensure timely water supply to agricultural fields, but farmers claim that many of them are currently lying defunct.

Farmers have particularly alleged that several irrigation schemes implemented under the SOPD (G) scheme during the 2021-22 financial year became dysfunctional within one to one-and-a-half years of installation. Theft of equipment and other technical and operational problems have reportedly contributed to the failure of some of the schemes.

Farmers further alleged that several of the defunct schemes have remained abandoned for years without proper repair or restoration by the concerned department. As a result, despite the expenditure of substantial public funds, farmers are unable to receive the intended benefits of the irrigation facilities.

The farmers said that depending entirely on rainfall has become increasingly difficult, particularly amid rising temperatures and irregular rainfall patterns. Without reliable irrigation facilities, they fear that crop production could suffer significantly if the dry spell continues.

Local farmers have therefore demanded the immediate installation of new solar-powered irrigation schemes in areas such as Jayasagar, Kekankuchi, Batchar, Khalihapara, and Lauthari, along with other water-deficient locations.

They have also urged the agriculture and irrigation departments to conduct a proper survey of all defunct irrigation schemes, repair and restore them at the earliest, and ensure that the facilities remain functional for farmers.

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