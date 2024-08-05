It’s reflection of 2014 budget: Bharatiya Janata Party

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The BJP on Friday addressed a press conference in Lakhimpur regarding the Union Budget which was presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister a few days back. Speaking at the press conference at North Lakhimpur Press Club, BJP’s State Media Panellist and Budget Review Committee convener, Ranjib Kumar Sarmah, said that the objective of this year’s Union Budget is to create a framework for development.

“This budget is the reflection of the 2014 budget. The main objective of the rural and community-centric budget is to boost the country’s economy. Through the budget, the government is trying to entrepreneur the youth and create an environment for employment,” Sarmah said.

He added that criticism against the budget by the opposition is natural.

“The important thing is that the Assam Chief Minister immediately met the Union Ministers of almost every department separately after the budget was presented,” Ranjib Kumar Sarmah asserted.

He further said, “Assam has received sufficient central funds besides its own funds. The transportation in the state is enhanced by developing 1,100 km of embankments as rural roads as a result of the efforts exerted by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika in this regard.”

Sarmah also mentioned that Assam Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to set up an IIM in Guwahati. He further stated that discussion about the budget has already been held with the principals, professors, economists and dignitaries of various universities and colleges.

Lakhimpur district BJP president Phanidhar Baruah said, “The budget has already been reviewed and what is not reflected in the budget has also been reviewed.” The press conference was also attended by district BJP general secretary Jiten Dutta.

Also Read: Lok Sabha approves Union Budget for 2024-25 (sentinelassam.com)