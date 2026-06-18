Ivory Smuggling Racket Busted Near Assam-Meghalaya Border; Two Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major crackdown against illegal wildlife trade, a joint operation led by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), in coordination with the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) and Assam Forest Department, Bamunigaon range, resulted in the seizure of two elephant ivory pieces and the arrest of two individuals.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team launched a targeted raid at Santipur, Bamunigaon, near the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday evening. During the operation, two suspected elephant ivory articles were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Leson Marak (52 years) and Hopring Sangma (40 years). They were taken into custody on charges of illegal possession and suspected involvement in the trade of wildlife articles. A Hero motorcycle used in the operation was also seized.

Also Read: Assam Ivory Chopping Case: Two Arrested in Digboi Crackdown as Forest Officials Probe Wider Wildlife Smuggling Network