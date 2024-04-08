Jadikhe Naiso Hosom observes 22nd foundation day in Haflong, Assam

A Correspondent

Haflong: Jadikhe Naiso Hosom (JNH), the Dimasa apex body, observed its 22nd foundation at its office premises in Haflong with a daylong programme on Saturday.

The day’s programme was started with the hoisting of JNH flag by president Kailen Daolagupu in the presence of a good gathering in front the office.

On the day, Chief Excutive Member (CEM) of NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Debolal Gorlosa graced the programme as the chief guest, along with EM Donpainon Thaosen, NCHAC, as guest of honour, Principal Secretary (N), Debanon Daulagupu, Principal Secretary (T) TT Daulagupu and other dignitaries. The founder president of the organization, Bahim Chandra Langthasa, spoke at length on the formation of the organization.

CEM Gorlosa congratulated the organizers and said that he would extend his help in whatever way possible while appealing to work for the betterment of society unitedly.

Kailen Daulagupu, president of JNH, explained the objective of the organization to establish a developing and progressive Dima Hasao district involving all the communities living in the district.

Also Read: Jadikhe Naisho Hoshom celebrates 21st foundation day in Dima Hasao (sentinelassam.com)