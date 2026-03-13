Jagiroad Development Authority Staff Unpaid for 50 Months After Assam Government Stopped Funds in 2016

Employees of the Jagiroad Development Authority (JDA) have not received their monthly salaries for 50 consecutive months, after the Assam government stopped releasing funds to all development authorities in 2016 — leaving staff in severe financial hardship with no resolution in sight.

The JDA was constituted by the Government of Assam under the Assam Town and Country Planning Act, 1959, for the implementation of the master plan and zoning regulations prepared by the Town and Country Planning Department in 1989. Until 2016, the government regularly released a fund for staff salaries and necessary expenditures. The abrupt stoppage of funds that year has since left employees struggling to sustain themselves.

