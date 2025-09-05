Jagiroad police nab four with drugs worth over Rs 1 Lakh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police, acting on a tip-off on Thursday, arrested four peddlers of illegal drugs near Jagiroad railway flyover. The arrested smugglers were identified as Rajesh Gowla, Rakesh Gowla (both brothers), Shamil Gowla, and Vijay Gowla of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. Drugs were seized from the suspects with a market value of more than Rs 1 lakh. Police are conducting further investigations.

Also Read: Jagiroad Police arrest Five in mobile theft case; 11 phones recovered

Also Watch: