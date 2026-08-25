Jagiroad Police Seize 40 Smuggled Cattle, Three Vehicles in Tip-Off Raid

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JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police on Sunday recovered 40 smuggled cattle and seized three vehicles in a raid based on a tip-off. The smugglers fled the scene, but police seized a truck (NL01AE1527) and two small vehicles (AS01AC6527 and AS01TC2436). The livestock was being smuggled from Amani in Nagaon district to Guwahati. Despite regular police action, cattle smuggling continues in various parts of Jagiroad.

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