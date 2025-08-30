‘Jal Baithak’ under Jal Jeevan Mission held at Badulipar Gaon Panchayat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the initiative of the Bokakhat Public Health Engineering Department and with the cooperation of Badulipar Gaon Panchayat, a Jal Baithak under the Jal Jeevan Mission was held on Thursday at the Bhulaguri Lachit Club meeting hall. The meeting was anchored by the Panchayat Secretary Prabhat Phukan and presided over by chairperson Rupali Choudhury. Present at the meeting were ward members, along with the presidents and secretaries of the water supply scheme beneficiary committees under the jurisdiction of Badulipar Gaon Panchayat, Jalmitras, officers and employees of the Dergaon sub-division of the Public Health Engineering Department, Jyoti Prakash Kurmi (Welfare Officer of Badulipar Tea Estate), journalist Chandan Gogoi, and several other distinguished persons.

