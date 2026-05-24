‘Jamun Man’ Prashanta Barbaruah turns Panidihingia green, creates livelihood opportunities

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Nature lover Prashanta Barbaruah of Panidihingia village, the birthplace of actress Aideu Handique from the first Assamese film Joymoti, located in the Mahura Mouza area under Bokakhat subdivision, began a green revolution on May 1, 2016. He planted 100 java plum (jamun) saplings along the banks of the Panidihingia Mahura Jan.

At present, the trees are bearing fruit. Villagers are happily enjoying the java plums, while people from nearby villages are also taking them home, and many are even selling them in the market. A large market for java plums has gradually developed in Panidihingia, creating economic opportunities for the local people.

Witnessing all this has brought immense joy to Prashanta Barbaruah, who, through his own efforts, planted and nurtured the trees so that society could enjoy their fruits. Since java plums are considered beneficial for various health problems, large crowds gather under the trees every morning. Along the four-kilometre stretch beside the Mahura Jan, there are also many other trees, such as neem and elephant apple.

Recently, a delegation from the Bokakhat Subdivisional Journalists' Association also carried out plantation activities in the area. In addition, local fish species are being conserved in a pond there. Whenever the paddy fields and water bodies are flooded, the indigenous fish are released into them.

Meanwhile, at the entrance gate of Prashanta Barbaruah's residence in Panidihingia, arrangements have been made for sparrows to build nests and breed, contributing to the conservation of the birds.

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