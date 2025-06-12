Jitendra Prasad takes charge as Additional Director General of BRO’s Eastern Command

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Jitendra Prasad, a highly regarded officer known for his extensive experience in executing infrastructure projects in extremely challenging terrains, has taken over as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Command of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence. He assumed office on Tuesday at the Eastern Command’s headquarters located in Lankeshwar.

Prior to this assignment, Prasad served as the Deputy Director General at BRO’s headquarters in New Delhi. He succeeded Harendra Kumar, who was transferred to the New Delhi headquarters.

The Ministry of Defence appointed Jitendra Prasad as ADG of the strategically significant Eastern Command based on his seniority, technical acumen, and long-standing service record.

A 1990 batch officer of the Border Roads Engineering Service (BRES), Prasad brings nearly 35 years of experience in infrastructure development in some of India’s most remote and sensitive border regions, including Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

His notable contributions to national infrastructure earned him the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) awarded by the President of India.

Soon after assuming charge, Prasad chaired a review meeting with engineers and officials at the Eastern Command headquarters. He stressed the importance of completing all ongoing infrastructure projects within the stipulated timeframe and reviewed the progress of key initiatives under the command.

An alumnus of Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology (KNIT), Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Prasad holds a BTech in Civil Engineering and earned his Master’s degree in Structural Engineering from IIT-BHU, Varanasi. He also has significant experience working on landmark projects such as the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the ongoing Shinkun La Tunnel project near Manali.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as the Chief Engineer of Project Udayak in Doomdooma, Tinsukia, Assam, and from 2021 to 2023, led Project Yojak based in Manali. During this time, he also successfully completed a prestigious course at the National Defence College in 2021 and undertook official visits to countries like Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka to study international infrastructure development practices.

