JMM Minister Tirkey Slams BJP Over Broken Promises to Assam's Tea Garden Workers

Jharkhand Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operative Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Assam on Monday, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration of repeatedly breaking promises made to tea garden workers.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Tirkey cited two specific pledges she said the BJP had failed to honour.

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