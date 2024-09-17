Joint Operation in Jiribam Yields Cache of Firearms Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence and Nightly Gunfights

Silchar: Lives for the residents of both Jiribam in Manipur and Jirighat in Cachar had become nightmarish as militants were reportedly engaged in deadly gunfight almost every night. The one and half year long ethnic violence in the neighbouring state seemed to shift its focus on Jiribam, the district that shares border with Assam. On Sunday, a joint operation by the Jiribam police, the CRPF and the Assam Rifles had recovered a huge cache of firearms from Mongbung village in Jiribam. The seizure list that the CRPF had handed over to the Jiribam police station featured sophisticated firearms and huge quantity of bullets.

Meanwhile, the residents of Jiribam were always hugely terrorized following the regular gunfight. Villages like Lalpani, Rashidnagar, Champanagar and Kasimpur in Jiribam had little presence of both the Meiteis and Kukis, yet these areas seemed to become a new battlefield. Villagers had recovered a mortar shell which had made them more frightened.

