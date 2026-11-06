Junmoni Gogoi Challenges Assam Police ‘Encounter’ Version, Demands CCTV Probe

Guwahati: The controversial custodial death of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the recent Guwahati mass shooting, took a fresh turn today as his wife, Junmoni Gogoi, publicly rejected the Assam Police’s "escape attempt" theory.

Ghanakanta Gogoi, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn that left five dead, was killed in a police encounter in the Naharkatia area while in custody. The police maintained that they were forced to open fire when the accused attempted to flee and attack the accompanying team.

However, speaking to reporters on Friday, Junmoni Gogoi fiercely questioned the official narrative, demanding absolute transparency. "My husband surrendered before the law. Why would he try to run after surrendering? He never tried to escape," she said, visibly distraught. "The police did not give him a single opportunity to speak or clear the air. They just shot him."

The family’s legal counsel revealed that apprehensions over a potential "fake encounter" had been raised prior to the incident. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court had previously issued strict directives—including ordering a DSP-rank officer to accompany Gogoi during transit—to ensure his safety.

"The court had made the police explicitly accountable for his life," a legal representative stated. "This incident directly bypasses the judicial guidelines laid down for his protection."

Junmoni Gogoi has now formally appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for immediate intervention. She demanded that independent investigators thoroughly analyze available CCTV footage from the transit route and the encounter site to bring out the actual sequence of events.