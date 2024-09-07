Jorhat District Hosts FPC Meet to Strengthen Agri-Business Under 'Moromor Jorhat' Initiative

JORHAT: The Jorhat district administration under its ‘Moromor Jorhat’ programme in association with District Agriculture Office and NABARD, Jorhat, organized a FPC meet at the Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium recently. An Agriculture department official informed that the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Rupom Kakoty delivered the welcome address. Kakoty said that the programme was organized to update the FPCs of the district on different areas of agriculture business to boost to their activities. Jorhat District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, in his address, spoke about various programmes and schemes undertaken by the district administration and other departments for supporting the farmers. He said that the doors of district administration is always open to help the farmers for any problem they face. Officials of Agriculture department, NABARD, Punjab National Bank, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries and Tax departments along with officials from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, agri companies spoke on different areas of agri business sector.

