Jorhat Holds Poll Staff Training Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 drawing closer, Jorhat has begun ground-level preparations by training the officials who will manage polling booths on election day.

A group training programme for male presiding officers and polling officers was recently held in the district as part of these preparations.

The sessions were conducted at two venues — CKB Commerce College and DCB Girls' College — covering the technical and procedural aspects of the election process in detail.

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