Assam News

Jorhat Holds Poll Staff Training Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Jorhat conducts group training for presiding and polling officers at CKB Commerce College and DCB Girls' College ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.
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With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 drawing closer, Jorhat has begun ground-level preparations by training the officials who will manage polling booths on election day.

A group training programme for male presiding officers and polling officers was recently held in the district as part of these preparations.

The sessions were conducted at two venues — CKB Commerce College and DCB Girls' College — covering the technical and procedural aspects of the election process in detail.

Also Read: General Observer reviews poll training at DHSK College in Dibrugarh

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