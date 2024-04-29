Journalism with spiritualism can bring solutions to conflicting issues: BK Sushant

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: ‘We can’t fight negativity as 5 percent of negative forces are overruling 95 percent positivity, and integration of journalism with spiritualism can bring solutions to overcome conflicting issues,’ said BK Sushant, the national coordinator of Brahma Kumaris Media Wing Mount Abu at Brahma Kumaris Tinsukia on Sunday.

He was addressing media persons on the topic titled ‘Spiritual Empowerment of Media Persons for Solution-Centred Mass Communication’. The programme was the launch event of the All India campaign on Solution-Based Media towards Prosperous Bharat.

In his deliberation, Sushant said that in journalism, evil forces do exist and can be eradicated if journalists work with a solution-based mindset. Intimate empowerment through own wisdom in the right perspective can lead to contentment, which is key to overruling all negative forces inflicting the present-day society. A good number of journalists from Digboi, Tinsukia, Makum, and Doomdooma, besides leading citizens, attended the programme. Earlier, BK Rajni centre in-charge Brahma Kumaris Tinsukia welcomed the guests. Senior journalist Arup Borkotoky graced the occasion as chief guest, while the event was moderated by Advocate Sushanta Thakuria.

Also Read: Guwahati: Journalism Stalwart Jadu Kakati Passes Away (sentinelassam.com)