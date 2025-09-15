Journalists must serve society with dedication: Call at Sivasagar convention

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar Zilla Bartajivi Sangha, recognized by the Assam Bartajivi Sangha, held its annual session at the auditorium of Sibsagar Press Club with a daylong programme on Saturday.

The session began in the morning with the hoisting of the flag by senior journalist and district committee Advisor Khairuddin Ahmed, followed by the representative meeting presided over by senior journalist Naziullah Hazarika. The meeting was inaugurated by noted physician and artiste Dr Prabuddha Prasad Chetia, who urged journalists to continue working selflessly for the welfare of humanity.

Participating as a distinguished guest, columnist and Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the facilities that rural journalists are entitled to.

Later, a new district committee was formed with senior journalist Manoj Kumar Gogoi as President, Bhaskarjyoti Das as Working President, Himanshu Neog as General Secretary, Dipak Bora, Naziullah Hazarika, Debojyoti Baruah and Syed Mustaqur Rahman as vice-presidents, Mofidul Islam, Naba Burhagohain, and Druna Khongia as joint secretaries and Ratul Sharma as Treasurer. In the afternoon, an open session and the presentation of the Guna Baruah Memorial State Award for Journalism were held. The open session, presided over by newly-elected President Manoj Kumar Gogoi, was inaugurated by eminent writer, Sibsagar Press Club President and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. In his address, Dr Mahanta described the media as the strongest sentinel of democracy, while also noting that the freedom of the press and the freedom of journalists are distinct. He called upon the journalist community to continue their collective fight for their legitimate rights.

Speaking as the appointed orator, Treasurer of the Assam Bartajivi Sangha, senior journalist Nabanita Kalita, stressing on the role of journalists as the 'fourth pillar of democracy,' urged them to remain intellectually, socially, and culturally prepared in a competitive environment and to serve society with dedication. This year, the Guna Baruah Memorial State Journalism Award was presented to senior journalist of Sivasagar, Monirul Islam Bora.

Also Read: Sand mafia attacks journalists in Numaligarh, forest officials accused of silence

Also Watch: