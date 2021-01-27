Joyride Turns Fatal for 4 as Boat Capsizes in Jorhat

JORHAT: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people are feared drowned in the Brahmaputra river after a country boat carrying 12 passengers capsized in Assam's Jorhat district.

The mishap took place when a few members of a picnic party went for a river cruise on a country boat in Baghmara area, about 15 kilometres away from Jorhat.

Four people lost their lives including two minors in the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of SDRF's Jorhat station said around 12 people were on the boat when it capsized.



Although locals rescued some people on another country boat, two are currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).



The bodies of four people were recovered near Baghmora picnic spot on Wednesday morning, Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.



The deceased have been identified as Paban Rai (30), Rajiya Tigula (24), Sahil Chauhan (15) and Sufiyan Chauhan (9), she said.



Further, a magisterial inquiry into the incident has been initiated and asked for submission of the report within 15 days.



Earlier in 2020, in a tragic incident reported from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, a woman and her eight-year-old daughter drowned after the wooden boat in which they were travelling capsized at Wah Umngot river near the Shnongpdeng village.



This particular village lately has become one of the famous tourist spots for its crystal clear water. It is located along the Indo Bangla Border under Amlarem Sub Division West Jaintia Hills district.



Residents of Shnongpdeng informed officials that there were four persons who were travelling in the wooden boat and they had gone fishing on Wednesday morning.



The mother identified as Julias Lymba (27) and her daughter Tariang Lymba (8) lost their lives after the boat capsized and they have reportedly swept away due to the strong currents.



Villagers went searching for the bodies before the arrival of police from Dawki Police Station. Rescue operations are underway.





