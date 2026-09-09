Jute Development Director Reviews Demonstration Farms, Women FPC in Morigaon Visit

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Director of the Jute Development Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Jintu Das, visited Morigaon district on Tuesday as part of a one-day programme. He was accompanied by Dr Arunima Choudhury, State Consultant, National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM).

At the beginning of the visit, the central team led by Director Jintu Das inspected a demonstration plot of jute cultivated by progressive farmer Kamaleswar Patar at Kumarkuchi under the Jagiroad Agricultural Development Circle. Thereafter, the team visited a demonstration plot of Sali paddy cultivated by progressive farmer Rajib Boro at Siddhishwar.

Subsequently, the team visited the leading Jonbeel Women Farmer Producer Company (FPC) at Jagiroad. In addition, the team inspected demonstration plots of jute and Sali paddy implemented under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission at Jagibhakatgaon and Gacharguri, as well as under the Morigaon Agricultural Development Circle.

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