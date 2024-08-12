Kabitar Abeli: Poetry Meet Honors Loknath Saikia and Freedom Fighter Swarnalata Mahanta

JAMUGURIHAT: Kabitar Abeli, a meet on poetry convened by the Sootea branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh, was held at the residence of Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, Hazarimal, with Dipalimi Barkataky Hazarika in the chair on Sunday. Barnali Rajbanshi Gogoi graced the occasion as an observer. A good number of poetesses read out their self-composed poems. The programme began with the illumination of an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of the late Loknath Saikia. Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia briefly presented the contribution of Loknath Saikia in the fields of social service, journalism, and literature as well. The meeting also observed a programme as a part of the birth centenary of freedom fighter-cum-former minister Swarnalata Mahanta.

