Kabul to Kamrup: The Forgotten Bond of the Kabuliwalas and Assam

Guwahati: Tucked into the bustling bylanes of Assam’s markets, the Kabuliwalas Afghan traders selling dry fruits, herbs, and spice remain a quiet yet resilient presence. Known for their distinctive attire and bags of almonds, figs, and apricots, many settled in Assam during the 1960s and 70s.
But behind the trade was a deeper journey one of escaping conflict, Originally from Kabul, these men began arriving in Assam over half a century ago, tracing trade routes that connected Central Asia to India.
They have been building lives from scratch, and forging bonds with Assamese communities since decades now.
“We came with nothing but trust and dry fruits,” says Rahmatullah Khan, 72, who now speaks fluent Assamese. “The people here treated us like family.”
As Afghanistan faces ongoing instability, newer generations of Kabuliwalas find themselves caught between preserving their heritage and embracing Assamese identity. With dwindling numbers and vanishing traditions, their story is more than commerce it's about culture, connection, and endurance.
The journey from Kabul to Assam is not just measured in miles, but in memories
Also Watch: