Kabul to Kamrup: The Forgotten Bond of the Kabuliwalas and Assam

They have been building lives from scratch, and forging bonds with Assamese communities since decades now.

“We came with nothing but trust and dry fruits,” says Rahmatullah Khan, 72, who now speaks fluent Assamese. “The people here treated us like family.”

As Afghanistan faces ongoing instability, newer generations of Kabuliwalas find themselves caught between preserving their heritage and embracing Assamese identity. With dwindling numbers and vanishing traditions, their story is more than commerce it's about culture, connection, and endurance.

The journey from Kabul to Assam is not just measured in miles, but in memories